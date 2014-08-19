Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.72/73 versus its Thursday's close of 60.76/77.

Bunched up dollar inflows due to trading holidays on Friday and Monday aid the rupee.

The Indian unit is seen in 60.65 to 60.85 range during the rest of the session.

India's trade deficit widens to $12.23 billion in July from $11.76 billion in June, in line with expectations.

Shares hit record highs on Monday. Currently up 0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)