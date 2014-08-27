An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

The rupee slips to 60.4425/4450 from its previous close of 60.4335/4450.

The USD/INR pair is stuck in a narrow range as dollar gains offset by foreign buying.

Dollar index still near 13-month high.

But rupee supported as FIIs bought a net $105 million of debt on Monday and $60.4 million (provisionally) in shares on Tuesday.

The Nifty gains, nearing record highs.

(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)