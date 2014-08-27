Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
The rupee slips to 60.4425/4450 from its previous close of 60.4335/4450.
The USD/INR pair is stuck in a narrow range as dollar gains offset by foreign buying.
Dollar index still near 13-month high.
But rupee supported as FIIs bought a net $105 million of debt on Monday and $60.4 million (provisionally) in shares on Tuesday.
The Nifty gains, nearing record highs.
(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.