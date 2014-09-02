Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.54/55, off the session low of 60.68 and versus Monday's close of 60.5250/5350.
Traders say gains in the domestic share market aiding sentiment for the rupee. Nifty up 0.7 percent.
Most Asian FX, however, trading weaker against the dollar, limiting a further fall in the USD/INR pair.
Dollar inflows also low following the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday.
The rupee is seen in a 60.50-60.75 range during the day.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)
One97 Communications, owner of electronics payments provider Paytm, is set to raise more than 120 billion rupees ($1.87 billion) from Japan's SoftBank Group , the Economic Times reported on Friday citing sources.