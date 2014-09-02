Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.54/55, off the session low of 60.68 and versus Monday's close of 60.5250/5350.

Traders say gains in the domestic share market aiding sentiment for the rupee. Nifty up 0.7 percent.

Most Asian FX, however, trading weaker against the dollar, limiting a further fall in the USD/INR pair.

Dollar inflows also low following the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday.

The rupee is seen in a 60.50-60.75 range during the day.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)