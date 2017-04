A man begs outside a currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.77/78 versus Friday's 60.81/82 close.

Traders say drop in NDF forwards hurting sentiment for the USD/INR pair.

The one-month offshore NDF trading at 61.09.

Gains in the dollar versus majors to prevent a sharp fall.

Dollar trading at six-year high versus the yen.

Traders say the Indian unit to hold between 60.60 to 61.00 on Monday.

Foreign fund flows key for direction.

The Nifty is trading down 0.5 percent but custodian banks seen selling the greenback, say traders.

