Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.89 compared with Tuesday's 61.88/89 close.

Strong dollar hurts Asia FX; many at multi-year lows.

Nifty almost flat.

Sentiment buoyant after RBI says it could ease monetary policy early next year.

Traders say confidence about local economy supporting rupee even as other Asian currencies take a hit.

