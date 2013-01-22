Reuters Market Eye - Dollar demand from state-run banks erases most of the rupee's early gains. The rupee is at 53.64/65, pulling back from the day's high of 53.375 following the government's announcement of raising import duty on gold, a key source of dollar demand after oil in India. The pair had closed at 53.765/775 on Monday.

"Market went excessive short in the morning. So there is some covering up now," says a dealer with a foreign bank.

India has raised the import tax on gold by 2 percentage points to 6 percent to curb purchases and rein in a ballooning fiscal deficit, but industry officials expect only a moderate drop in demand.

However, the rupee has turned the corner and is seen on a strengthening trend following the recent fiscal and financial reforms undertaken by the government, dealers say.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhary)