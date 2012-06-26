A shopkeeper poses for a picture as he counts Indian currency notes at his shop in Jammu May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee at day's lows on continued month-end demand from oil refiners; pair at 57.14 vs 57.01/02 previous close.

Trader says some foreign banks have been on sell side, keeping gains in the pair capped.

"Oilers are still asking around for quotes, so difficult to say whether the proposal to keep half of demand to a single state-run bank has been implemented," says dealer.

Reserve Bank of India has discussed with state-run oil firms steering 50 percent of their dollar purchases via a single state-owned bank to smoothen volatility in the rupee, though no decision has been made, two oil executives said on Friday.

Dealers will watch for RBI intervention if pair makes bid towards record high of 57.32 hit on Friday.