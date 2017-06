A man uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee still lower, but trading in a narrow range tracking listless stocks, says dealers. The pair is at 55.40/41 versus Thursday's close of 55.27/28. It has traded in the range of 55.30-55.48 in the session.

The euro remained under pressure in Asia on Friday and the Australian dollar skidded after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data raised fears of a slowdown.

Local stocks down 0.4 percent, though more muted than Asian peers.