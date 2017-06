A Kashmiri woman walks under a garland made of Indian currency notes on display at a market in Srinagar September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

The rupee dropped to its lowest level in three weeks on Thursday, hurt by mild losses in the domestic share market and dollar demand from oil refiners.

At 10:11 a.m. (0441 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 55.99/56.00 per dollar, weaker compared to its 55.9050/9150 close on Wednesday. The unit hit a low of 56.01, its weakest since August 16.

The BSE Sensex was trading down 0.1 percent.

