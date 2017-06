A worker at a fuel station checks a 500 Indian rupee note after filing a vehicle with fuel in Kolkata February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee trading at 55.35/36, little changed from its previous close of 55.3550/3650, as dollar demand from oil firms offsets the selling seen due to gains in the euro and other Asian currencies.

Euro eases versus the dollar but stays close to the four-month peak reached on Friday. Most Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar.

The Sensex is trading up 0.2 percent.

"The USD/INR pair will hold in a 55.25 to 55.50 range today. Despite the euro going up, the USD is well bid in the local market by oil firms," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said.