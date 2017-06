A shopkeeper poses for a picture as he counts Indian currency notes at his shop in Jammu May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee rises to 52.26/27 versus its previous close of 52.64/65, in line with other Asian pairs.

Traders say late short-covering gains in USD/INR seen towards the close of Monday are being reversed at the open on Tuesday.

The domestic share market performance would be key for direction during the day, with traders predicting a range of 52.10 to 52.50 for the pair during the session.