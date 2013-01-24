Reuters Market Eye - The rupee extends losses to 53.85/86 versus its previous close of 53.6650/6750, tracking a further decline in the domestic share market and on the back of strong dollar demand from oil firms.

Traders say there are no dollar inflows in a holiday-shortened week, with banks preferring to cover short positions ahead of the long weekend. Forex and debt markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday.

Demand from oil firms also stronger due to the approaching month-end, when firms need to pay for their imports.

However, traders expect strong resistance around 53.90 levels, limiting further sharp gains.

