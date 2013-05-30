Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls to 56.24/25 versus its close of 56.17/18 on Wednesday, tracking a drop in the euro and on the back of heavy dollar demand from importers to meet month-end commitments.

Traders say oil firms are among the major buyers of the greenback so far on Thursday.

The euro trading at $1.2966, down from the session's high of $1.2985. The Sensex is trading flat.

Traders, however, expect the upside for the pair to be capped at 56.35-40 levels for the day as exporters are expected to step in to sell the greenback around those levels.

