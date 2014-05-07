Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.09/10 versus its previous close of 60.11/12 and off the one-month high of 59.96 as dollar demand from oil firms and weak domestic shares hurt the Indian unit.

The BSE Sensex ends down 0.82 percent.

Traders say good dollar demand from state-run banks likely on behalf of oil importers seen.

Sentiment also remains cautious ahead of the outcome of the national elections next week which is expected to keep the rupee in a 59.80 to 60.60 range.

