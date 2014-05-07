Peugeot returns to India through CK Birla venture - Les Echos
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group will announce a return to India this week through a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported on Monday.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.09/10 versus its previous close of 60.11/12 and off the one-month high of 59.96 as dollar demand from oil firms and weak domestic shares hurt the Indian unit.
The BSE Sensex ends down 0.82 percent.
Traders say good dollar demand from state-run banks likely on behalf of oil importers seen.
Sentiment also remains cautious ahead of the outcome of the national elections next week which is expected to keep the rupee in a 59.80 to 60.60 range.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group will announce a return to India this week through a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported on Monday.
ZURICH Swiss Re has obtained regulatory approval to open a branch in India, the world's second largest reinsurer said on Monday, part of the Swiss company's growth aspirations in the world's second most populous country.
MUMBAI Cotton supplies in Indian spot markets fell 15.9 percent from a year earlier to 10.8 million bales between October and December as government's move to scrap high-value currency notes disrupted trading, a leading trade body said on Monday.