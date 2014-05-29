Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 58.88/89 versus its previous close of 58.93/94 on the back of some continued dollar inflows but losses in the euro versus the greenback and weaker local shares are expected to limit a sharper downside to the USD/INR pair.

The BSE Sensex trading down 0.32 percent in early trade and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows.

The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having benefited from a shake out of long positions in sterling and further weakness in the euro.

Budget expectations would drive the markets in near term with traders expecting a range of 58.70 to 59.20 for the day.

Month-end dollar demand from importers is also expected to hurt the rupee.

Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)