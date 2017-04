Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls to 60.28 in early trading, its highest since July 22.

The rupee was last trading at 60.21 versus previous close of 60.06/07.

Dollar still near six-month peak after upbeat U.S. GDP data, but mixed views from the Federal Reserve tempers rally.

The Nifty is down 0.16 percent; will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows.

The Indian unit is seen in 60.10 to 60.50 range.

(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)