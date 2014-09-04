The rupee is trading at 60.46/47, slightly higher from Wednesday's close of 60.4850/4950.

Gains in other Asian units versus the dollar aiding the rupee slightly.

The rupee is seen in 60.35 to 60.65 range during the session.

Losses in the domestic stock market, however, are likely to hurt the rupee. Nifty trading down 0.5 percent.

Traders closely monitoring fund flows for near-term direction.

The outcome of the ECB meeting later in the day and the U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday awaited.

(Reporting Swati Bhat)