Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is at 62.41/42, after gaining as much as 62.5050, its lowest since Feb. 6,

The unit had closed at 62.33/34 on Thursday.

Traders suspect state-owned banks sold dollars as part of RBI intervention to support the rupee.

Dollar firmer against most of its major peers after upbeat U.S. retail sales data.

Most Asian currencies fall vs dollar.

Markets eyeing November CPI due at end of day.

The rupee is seen in a 62.30 to 62.60 range for the day.

