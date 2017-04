An employee counts Indian rupee currency notes inside a private money exchange office in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 63.22/23 versus Wednesday's close of 63.6150/6250.

The Indian unit hits session high of 63.16 on the back of foreign bank dollar sales.

Traders expect the rupee to hold in a 63.10-63.40 range.

Fed's new guidance on rates suggests it will wait until at least two meetings before raising rates.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)