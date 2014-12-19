A customer hands a bundle of Indian Rupee currency notes to a teller at a financial institution in Mumbai July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 63.05/06 versus its Thursday's close of 63.11/12.

Traders expect the Indian unit to move in a 62.80 to 63.50 range during the day.

Asian markets rise after Wall Street boasts of its biggest two-day advance since late 2011.

Nifty trading up 0.9 percent in early trade.

Fund flows will remain crucial for intraday direction.

Fed's statement that it was in no rush to start hiking rates continues to aid global financial markets.

Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)