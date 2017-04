A customer counts currency outside a currency exchange shop in Kolkata August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.535/545 vs Tuesday's close of 61.55/56. Shares will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows.

The Nifty rises 0.4 percent to hit an all-time high at 8,399.25.

Most Asian currencies are trading weaker versus USD. Index of the dollar versus six majors is up 0.1 percent.

Caution prevails ahead of retail inflation data at 5:30 p.m. The CPI is seen rising 5.8 pct in Oct, a record low.

Traders see pair in range of 61.40 to 61.65 during the session.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)