Reuters Market Eye - Rupee falls to 52.16/18 versus its previous close of 51.85/86 tracking broad gains in the dollar following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

Most other Asian peers also trading weaker compared to the dollar.

Exporters may step in to sell dollars, preventing a very steep rise in the pair, dealers say.

The pair is broadly expected to hold in a 51.90 to 52.30 session during the day.