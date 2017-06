Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee extends losses to 54.57/58 versus its previous close of 54.26/27 on the back of dollar demand from importers including gold and oil firms.

Traders say some fixing related dollar demand also likely pushing the pair higher.

Parliament adjournment also boosts sentiment for the dollar, traders say, but 54.60 would see some sellers emerging, they add.

Domestic shares also trading down 0.2 percent.