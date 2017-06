A Kashmiri shopkeeper staples together Indian currency notes to make a garland at a market in Srinagar September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee trades at 55.55/56 versus its previous close of 55.65/66 tracking gains in the domestic share market after the European Central Bank's bond buying plan boosts risk assets globally.

The Nifty is trading up 1.5 percent.

The euro held steady near a two-month high against the dollar on Friday while the safe haven yen nursed heavy losses as markets cheered the European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Dollar demand from oil firms limiting a further downside to the pair, traders say.