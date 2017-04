A man watches television inside his currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls to 62.85/86 versus its previous close of 62.57/58, after earlier hitting a session high of 62.97.

Losses track global gains in dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October policy meeting suggested the central bank could soon move to taper monetary stimulus.

The RBI spotted intervening in early trade after the rupee fell in line with other Asian currencies. Traders warn continued weakness could spark more intervention from the central bank.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)