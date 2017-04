Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 59.98/99 not far from 59.95 hit in early trade, which is its highest since April 9, as good corporate dollar sales aid the Indian unit. The rupee closed at 60.135/145 on Wednesday.

The retreat in the domestic share market from session highs and good demand for the greenback from oil firms around the 60 mark will limit the fall in the dollar to 59.90 levels at best, dealers say.

The BSE Sensex trading marginally lower on day.

Traders say losses in other Asian currencies and cautiousness ahead of the election outcome next week will also keep the USD/INR pair in a tight range.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)