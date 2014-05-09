Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls slightly to 60.08/09 versus its previous close of 60.0650/0750, with broad gains in the dollar versus other majors hurting the Indian unit but mixed cues from other Asian currencies will keep the USD/INR pair rangebound.

Traders will monitor the local share market for cues on foreign fund flows. The rupee rose to a one-month high of 59.9225 on Thursday and is seen moving in a 59.90 to 60.20 range during the session.

The index of the dollar against six major currencies up 0.12 percent. Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar.

Asian shares mostly slumped on Friday as a tense situation in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame inflation report from China calmed some nerves.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)