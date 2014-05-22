An employee counts rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Kolkata June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 58.4750/4850 versus its previous close of 58.7750/7850 on Wednesday, tracking gains in local shares.

The rupee hit a session high of 58.41 after Reuters reported the finance ministry is working on a proposal to cut the fiscal deficit to 3.8-3.9 percent of GDP, citing two finance ministry officials.

That would be below the current target of 4.1 percent of GDP set by the earlier Congress party-led government.

The rupee is seen moving in a 58.40 to 58.60 range until close

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)