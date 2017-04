Cycle rickshaws move past a display of Indian rupees at a roadside currency exchange stall in the old quarters of Delhi June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

The rupee is trading at 61.35/36 versus Thursday's 61.34/35 close.

The Indian unit touched 61.62 earlier, its lowest since Aug. 8.

Month-end dollar demand from importers and a fall in local shares had hurt the rupee earlier.

But a recovery in shares and dollar sales by exporters aiding the rupee.

Nifty trading flat on the day, recovering from earlier lows.

Some gains in the euro and other majors versus the dollar also hurting sentiment for the USD/INR pair.

