Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Rupee trading higher. The pair is at 53.09/11 versus 53.155/165 on Wednesday.
The BSE Sensex is down 0.3 percent in opening trades.
Provisional figures show foreign funds bought $213.79 million of equities on Wednesday, ahead of NTPC's share sale.
The floor price for state-run power utility NTPC's share sale, scheduled for Thursday, has been set at 145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday's close, said the company, valuing the sale at about $2.14 billion.
Advance GDP estimates for 2012/13 will be watched for any greenshoots in the economy after recent reform steps.
The rupee will strengthen slightly over the next 12 months, building on recent gains following a series of reforms by the government aimed at bringing its finances under control, a Reuters poll showed.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.