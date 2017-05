An employee counts currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Kolkata June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is off lows. The pair is at 54.52/53, off 54.40 high, 54.58/59 previous close.

State-run bank dealer says bids from importers keeping bias towards INR weakening.

Dealer tips 54.35-54.60 range for the session. The BSE Sensex is up 0.4 percent after five sessions of losses.

March trade data will be the next local trigger with expectations of improvement in export and trade balance, which would be positive for the INR.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)