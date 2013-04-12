A Kashmiri shopkeeper sits near garlands made of currency notes at a market in Srinagar November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises after March retail inflation slows, adding to hopes of a rate cut at the May 3 review, say dealers. The pair is at 54.43/44 after rising to 54.53 in earlier trade, previous close of 54.52/53.

"The market is moving as per demand and supply. Flows are broadly matched," says a private bank dealer.

India's industrial production growth slowed to 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. (Read full story here)

India's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 10.39 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)