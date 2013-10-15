Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.51/52 versus its previous close of 61.55/56 as investors prefer to stay largely neutral on the last trading day ahead of the U.S. debt ceiling deadline on Thursday.

Indian financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat said after a day of talks on Monday with his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell that they had made "tremendous progress" and suggested a deal could come as early as Tuesday.

Traders say the rupee is also closely mirroring moves in the local share market. Shares are trading up 0.05 percent. The pair is seen moving in a 60.80 to 62.30 range during the week.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)