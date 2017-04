Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is keeping losses with local stocks extending losses. The pair is at 62.20/21 after hitting an intraday high of 62.27, the highest since January 7. It had closed at 61.9275/9375 on Thursday. The BSE Sensex extended losses, down 0.9 percent.

Dealers cite resistance around 62.20 levels and a 62.10-62.30 trading band likely for rest of the session.

The pair is headed for its biggest weekly gain in over a month, up 1 percent.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)