Cycle rickshaws move past a display of rupees at a roadside currency exchange stall in the old quarters of Delhi June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is off three-week high, trading at 60.21/22, down from its intraday high of 60.09, a level last seen on April 10. The pair closed at 60.31/32 on Wednesday.

Dealers cite dollar buying from state-owned banks. One trader said oil marketing companies were also spotted buying dollars.

Pair seen in 60.10-60.50 range ahead of a key U.S. employment report.

"Ahead of the non-farm payrolls data, expect long unwinding on the INR," said a senior currency trader with a state-owned bank.

U.S. hiring likely increased at its quickest pace in five months in April, which would bolster hopes of a strong rebound in economic activity in the second quarter, a Reuters poll showed. The Labor Department will release its monthly jobs report at 1230 GMT.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)