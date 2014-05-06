An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala, the capital of Tripura August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.22/23 after rising as high as 60.05 in opening deals and largely steady from its previous close of 60.21/22, with dollar demand from oil firms hurting the Indian unit.

Traders, however, do not expect the rupee to fall below 60.30 levels as local shares continue to trade stronger, while other Asian currencies also trading higher versus the dollar.

The dollar hovered near a three-week low versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as U.S. bond yields struggled to pull away from their recent troughs, with moves subdued in holiday-thinned trade.

Traders expect the rupee to hold in a 59.90 to 60.30 range during the session with domestic shares being watched for cues on foreign fund flows.

The BSE Sensex is currently trading up 0.35 percent.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)