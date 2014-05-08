An employee poses with the bundles of Indian rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.01/02 after hitting 59.95, its highest since April 9 but still stronger than its close of 60.135/145 on Wednesday, tracking gains in the domestic share market.

Dealers say good demand for dollars from oil firms seen around 60 levels.

Traders expect the rupee to hold in a 59.90 to 60.20 range during the session, and domestic shares would be watched for cues on foreign fund flows.

The BSE Sensex trading up 0.2 percent.

Asian shares drew a measure of comfort from dovish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow separatists to postpone a succession vote.

Traders, however, say losses in other Asian currencies and the dollar's gains versus the euro will limit a sharp fall in the USD/INR pair.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)