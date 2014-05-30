Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is stronger at 58.9600/58.9650 versus its previous close of 59.03/04, as dollar inflows from Yes Bank Ltd's (YESB.NS) share sale for as much as $500 million aiding the Indian unit's gains but month-end dollar demand from oil importers may limit the rise.

Also on watch would be India's January-March GDP data at 5:30 p.m.

Ivestors eyeing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy review on Tuesday for outlook on inflation and expectations on the new government's budget. A Reuters poll showed the RBI may hold rates steady in June.

The rupee is seen moving in a 58.70 to 59.10 band during the session.

