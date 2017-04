An employee counts rupee notes inside a private money exchange office in New Delhi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee slips to 59.1650/1700 from its previous close of 59.10/11 as the dollar strengthens against Asian currencies but broader falls in the Indian unit are seen capped ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday.

Almost all Asian currencies also trading weaker against the dollar.

All but three of the 52 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBI to hold key policy rates steady in its monetary policy review on Tuesday.

The rupee is seen trading in 59.10 to 59.30 range during the session.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)