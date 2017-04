A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 59.33/34 versus its close of 59.27/28 in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers with traders watching the domestic stock market for cues on foreign fund flows.

Traders expect the pair to trade in a range of 59.20 to 59.45 for the day.

The consumer price inflation data and the industrial output data due around 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT) will be watched for cues.

Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)