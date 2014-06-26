Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.15/16 versus its previous close of 60.1250/1350, tracking weakness in the equity market.

The BSE Sensex is down 0.1 percent as oil and gas stocks slump after the government deferred a decision on Wednesday to raise prices of locally produced gas for next three months.

Month-end dollar demand from oil firms is also expected to keep an upward pressure on the pair.

However, almost all Asian currencies stronger against the dollar.

Asian shares swung higher on Thursday as weak U.S. growth seemed to further delay the day when interest rates might rise, pulling down bond yields globally and pushing investors toward riskier assets in a desperate search for returns.

The pair is seen holding in a 60.00 to 60.36 range during the session.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)