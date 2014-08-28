Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.37/38 versus its previous close of 60.45/46. The Indian unit's gains are likely to be limited by month-end dollar demand from importers.

Nifty is trading 0.4 percent higher. Local shares to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows.

Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar.

USD/INR seen trading at 60.40 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade.

Asian stocks creep up following another steady performance by Wall Street shares, which hovered near record highs.

The pair is seen in a 60.30 to 60.60 range during the day.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)