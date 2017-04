A customer hands a bundle of rupee notes to a teller at a financial institution in Mumbai July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.6150 against the dollar vs the previous close of 61.41/42.

Weaker rupee makes it outlier given Asian currencies are trading broadly higher against the dollar.

Traders cite concerns after India's trade deficit widened in September. Data raises concerns about the current account deficit. (Full story here)

But USD/INR gains are seen capped by broad losses in dollar.

Domestic shares .NSEI .BSESN also gain on hopes BJP will win in two state elections, which is expected to accelerate the reform process.

Results of the elections are due on Sunday.