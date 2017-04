A tourist leaves a currency exchange shop at a shopping arcade in New Delhi August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading stronger at 61.55/56 versus Monday's close of 61.4950/5050. Most Asian currencies slide against the dollar.

Dollar steadies after the U.S. payrolls wobble.

The Nifty is trading up 0.2 percent; may limit a sharp fall in the rupee versus the dollar.

Traders see pair in 61.40 to 61.65 range during the session.

