Reuters Market Eye - The rally in the rupee is starting to run out of gas. The knee jerk gains after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points is coming undone as traders bet on a much more cautious central bank in the months ahead.

That means the markets' focus returns to the same challenges that have been pressuring the rupee, including most prominently the widening current account deficit and the doubts about the government finances.

A pullback in domestic stocks and falls in global risk currencies also contributed to the reversal in the rupee in afternoon trade. It was last trading at 51.58/575, compared to Tuesday's close of 51.48.

