Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee weakened below 57 to the dollar on Friday to approach a record low hit about a year ago, reflecting caution ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs data and falls in most emerging market currencies.

The rupee was trading at 57.06/07 to the dollar at 1:39 p.m., marking its lowest level since late June 2012, when the currency hit a record low of 57.32. The rupee closed at 56.84/85 on Thursday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)