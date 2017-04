Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 62.68/69 versus its close of 62.41/42, tracking the dollar's strength versus other Asian currencies and weakness in domestic shares.

The BSE Sensex trading down 0.38 percent.

Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar.

The euro struggled in early Asian trade after the ECB's surprise interest rate cut sent the single currency plunging to near eight-week lows, but the dollar's gains were tempered ahead of the key U.S. payrolls report later on Friday.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)