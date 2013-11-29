India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee trading at 62.52/53 versus its close of 62.41/42 as lack of dollar inflows due to U.S. holidays for Thanksgiving and month-end demand from oil companies hurt.
Traders expect the pair to find good resistance at around 62.55 levels, which, if broken, can take it higher to 62.70-75 levels.
Traders, however, say gains in the domestic sharemarket may limit a very sharp rise in the pair. The BSE Sensex is trading up 1.3 percent.
India to release September-quarter GDP data with the economy expected to show a marginal pick-up in growth. The data due after market hours on Friday will be key for opening cues on Monday.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.