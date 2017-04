A rupee currency note is seen next to the portrait of the Hindu Goddess of wealth Laxmi inside a shop in Mumbai August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee trades higher at 61.49/50 versus Friday's 61.6425/6525 close. Most Asian currencies are trading stronger against the dollar.

The dollar rally loses steam after the payrolls data on Friday. Index of the dollar against six majors is down 0.3 percent.

USD/INR is seen holding in a 61.30 to 61.60 range. Traders to watch shares for cues on foreign fund flows.

The Nifty hits an all-time high at 8,383.05.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)