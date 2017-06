Reuters Market Eye - The rupee extends losses to 54.83/84 versus its previous close of 54.6150/6250 on the back of dollar demand from oil firms, along with some short-covering.

Weakness in regional and local shares also aiding sentiment for the dollar.

Dealers expect exporters to step in to sell the greenback around 54.90-95 levels, preventing a sharper rise beyond that.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)